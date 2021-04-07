Baader Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €71.00 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) received a €71.00 ($83.53) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

COP stock traded down €0.75 ($0.88) on Wednesday, reaching €72.25 ($85.00). 81,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,245. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €61.50 ($72.35) and a 12 month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €71.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

