Badger DAO Price Tops $38.25 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $326.21 million and approximately $26.02 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $38.25 or 0.00067800 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00069492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00260519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.33 or 0.00757471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,521.31 or 1.00188834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,528,584 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars.

