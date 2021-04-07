BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

BAESY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in BAE Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

