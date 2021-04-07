Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $20.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 85,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,528,011. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

