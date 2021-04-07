Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (BME:SAN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.25 ($5.00) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.96 ($3.49).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

