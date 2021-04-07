Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 2,849 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Rollins were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Rollins by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

