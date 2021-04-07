Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.08% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

