Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,247 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

