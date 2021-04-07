Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $262,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.60. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.