Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sonos were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $1,693,552.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,829 shares of company stock valued at $21,091,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

