Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Wayfair by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $210,395.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,523.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $415,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,519 shares of company stock worth $32,257,117. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.55.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $339.15 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.