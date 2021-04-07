Bank of America Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Shares of BAC opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $342.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

