Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Diamond S Shipping worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE DSSI opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

