Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $812,000 in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Advantage Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,243,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dean Kaye acquired 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $29,847.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,722.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill L. Griffin acquired 4,290 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $49,892.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 129,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,642.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 98,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,544 over the last quarter.

ADV opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

