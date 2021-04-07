Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Carter Bankshares worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 96,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

