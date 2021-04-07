Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 204 Shares of Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 34,204 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffin Industrial Realty alerts:

GRIF opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.70 million, a PE ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.