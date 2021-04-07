Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,750 Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rafael were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFL. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rafael by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rafael by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 28,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RFL opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.05 million, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 2.37. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.28.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 215.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

