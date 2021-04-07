Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $761,000 Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.43.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.