Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of Hold.

Barclays stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Barclays has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 169,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Barclays by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

