Barclays PLC Has $27,000 Stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Revlon were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Revlon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,196 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 97.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of REV stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $624.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Revlon, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $626.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.