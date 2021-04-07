Barclays Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $67.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

