Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) stock traded up $7.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 996. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.