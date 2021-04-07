Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $67.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $67.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

