Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $26.76 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 185,660 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,763,000. Walmart makes up about 2.7% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.32. 48,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,594,108. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.