Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 284 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $359.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.56 and its 200-day moving average is $360.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

