Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42.

