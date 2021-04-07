Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 187,849 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average is $93.81. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

