Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $47,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $306.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.14 and a one year high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

