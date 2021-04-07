Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Truist Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $22,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

