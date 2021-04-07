Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Holdings Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 113.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

BBSI stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $544.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

