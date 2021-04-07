Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.58

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.58 and traded as low as C$25.52. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$25.83, with a volume of 2,974,694 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABX. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.52. The stock has a market cap of C$46.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

