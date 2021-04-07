Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAMXF. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAMXF stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $108.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.