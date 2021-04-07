Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

