Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

