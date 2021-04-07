Beefy.Finance Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $132.85 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,845.13 or 0.03265848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00052475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.52 or 0.00305356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00030947 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011852 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 327.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019997 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

