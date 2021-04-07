Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Hits $4.89 on Exchanges

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $139.41 million and approximately $49.61 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00008691 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00055223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.57 or 0.00619326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00077931 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

