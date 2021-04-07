Berenberg Bank Downgrades Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GUKYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:GUKYF opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

