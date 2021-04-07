BGC Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 16,012 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical volume of 5,930 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

