Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.