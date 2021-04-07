Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.56. 31,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,307. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

