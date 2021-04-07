BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $130.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

