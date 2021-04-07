Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $289.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

