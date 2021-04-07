Bitcoin Confidential Market Capitalization Tops $6.05 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $182,357.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 123.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

