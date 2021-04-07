Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $3,648.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00303559 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00135273 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00120373 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.