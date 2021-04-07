Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $4.50 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.50 billion and approximately $2.91 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for $240.73 or 0.00421065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.98 or 0.01091401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00060033 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001529 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,698,983 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.