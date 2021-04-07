Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $98,029.78 and $46.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00269649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.00763921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,563.60 or 1.00369602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Token Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.