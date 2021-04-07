Bitradio (BRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $19.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $72,204.40 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026399 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,876,069 coins and its circulating supply is 9,876,065 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.