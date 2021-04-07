BITTUP (BTU) Market Cap Achieves $675,037.39

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One BITTUP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BITTUP has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. BITTUP has a market cap of $675,037.39 and approximately $540.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00056001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.30 or 0.00629790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00079547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

About BITTUP

BTU is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BITTUP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTUP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTUP using one of the exchanges listed above.

