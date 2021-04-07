BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BGIO opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

Get BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust alerts:

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.