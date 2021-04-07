BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BGT stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $12.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.